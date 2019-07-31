German stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

The company has scrapped plans for wide sales next year of a chemical that is intended to protect U.S. crops from yield-robbing worms, citing ongoing safety concerns.

Additionally, Bayer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved darolutamide for the treatment of patients with certain types of prostate cancer.

PUMA

Q2 results due

AIRBUS

Air France-KLM provisionally agreed to order 60 of Airbus’s new A220 jets.

OSRAM LICHT

Fiscal Q3 results due

RIB SOFTWARE

The company raised its guidance for revenues and operating profit, pointing to the business development in the first six months, a “very strong” performance in July and its M&A pipeline. Additionally, Q2 results due.

KLOECKNER

H1 results due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

E.ON - JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral”

INNOGY - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.2% at close.

Nikkei -0.8%, Shanghai stocks -0.5%.

Time: 4:23 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* June retail sales data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5% m/m

* July unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adj rate seen unch at 5.0%, jobless number +2,000

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)