German stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
The company has scrapped plans for wide sales next year of a chemical that is intended to protect U.S. crops from yield-robbing worms, citing ongoing safety concerns.
Additionally, Bayer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved darolutamide for the treatment of patients with certain types of prostate cancer.
Q2 results due
Air France-KLM provisionally agreed to order 60 of Airbus’s new A220 jets.
Fiscal Q3 results due
The company raised its guidance for revenues and operating profit, pointing to the business development in the first six months, a “very strong” performance in July and its M&A pipeline. Additionally, Q2 results due.
H1 results due
E.ON - JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral”
INNOGY - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”
Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.2% at close.
Nikkei -0.8%, Shanghai stocks -0.5%.
Time: 4:23 GMT
* June retail sales data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5% m/m
* July unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adj rate seen unch at 5.0%, jobless number +2,000
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)