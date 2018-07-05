German stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday cut its 2018 forecast for German GDP growth to 2.2 percent, saying rising protectionism and the threat of a hard Brexit had exposed Europe’s biggest economy to significant short-term risks.

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

The U.S. ambassador to Germany has told German car bosses that President Donald Trump would suspend threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union if the bloc lifted duties on U.S. cars, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Top managers at Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have reached out to the European Commission to seek approval for a landmark joint venture deal, with legal experts and analysts saying they might have to sell assets to get it.

Separately, the union representing workers at Tata Steel’s European operations on Wednesday endorsed the company’s joint venture with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp following agreements on jobs, investment and production.

AIRBUS

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday he expects to see the first results of the company’s new majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries jetliner program within weeks, around the time of the Farnborough Air Show later this month.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DAIMLER - Jefferies raises to “Hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.

Time: 5.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +1.1 pct m/m.

DIARIES

