German stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK <DBKGn.DE >

A former Deutsche Bank managing director, who was extradited from Italy to face criminal charges that he helped to manipulate global Euribor interest rates, has been cleared by a London jury.

Deutsche Bank is planning to create a separate “corporate bank” unit that will include its transaction banking activities, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday.

OSRAM

The boards of Osram are backing a 3.4 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle, the German lighting group announced on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post will raise its postage charge for a standard letter for bulk mailers by 1.6 cents at the start of 2020, Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Hornbach Holding - 1.50 euro/share dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 4:42 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

*May industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.1% m/m

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)