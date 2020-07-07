German stocks - Factors to watch on July 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 390 to 196,944, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
Heidelbergcement on Monday said a review of its assets in the second quarter had forced it to book a 3.4 billion euros ($3.85 billion) impairment due to Brexit and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business.
TAKKT AG - no dividend proposed
ADIDAS AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 193 FROM EUR 188
Dow Jones +1.8%, S&P 500 +1.6%, Nasdaq +2.2% at close.
Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai stocks +1.3%.
German May industrial production due at 0600 GMT. Seen at +10.0% m/m.
