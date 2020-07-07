German stocks - Factors to watch on July 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 390 to 196,944, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Heidelbergcement on Monday said a review of its assets in the second quarter had forced it to book a 3.4 billion euros ($3.85 billion) impairment due to Brexit and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TAKKT AG - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADIDAS AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 193 FROM EUR 188

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.8%, S&P 500 +1.6%, Nasdaq +2.2% at close.

Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai stocks +1.3%.

Time: 4:24 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May industrial production due at 0600 GMT. Seen at +10.0% m/m.

DIARIES

