German stocks - Factors to watch on July 8

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 397 to 197,341, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE POST

German logistics group Deutsche Post AG reported a 16% rise in second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday and said it would pay its 500,000 employees a 300 euro ($339) bonus each as a reward for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

German logistics company DHL plans to cut as many as 2,200 jobs of U.K-based workers at Jaguar Land Rover factories, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp said BNY Mellon and Deutsche Bank had jointly developed a new API-enabled foreign-exchange (FX) solution.

MAN SE

The company announced the departure of Joachim Drees of the management boards of MAN SE, Traton SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE effect as of 15 July 2020.

ZALANDO

German online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE will delist all products made by Britain’s Boohoo B following a media report about dire working conditions in a English factory that supplied the popular brand.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DAIMLER AG - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

DIC ASSET AG - 0.66 eur/shr dividend proposed

SALZGITTER AG - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 51 FROM EUR 47

AIRBUS GROUP: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 78 FROM EUR 82

DEUTSCHE POST AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 34.17 FROM EUR 32.03

TRATON SE: JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22 FROM EUR 23

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.5%, S&P 500 -1.1%, Nasdaq -0.9% at close.

Nikkei -0.4%, Shanghai stocks +0.7%.

Time: 4:44 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

