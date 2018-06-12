German stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DAIMLER

Germany’s Transport Ministry said on Monday that 774,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Europe had been found to contain unauthorised software defeat devices and ordered Daimler to recall more than 238,000 cars in Germany.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Capital Markets Day due.

INFINEON

Capital Markets Day due.

SIEMENS

The industrial group expects no major impact on its business if the planned merger of its rail operations with those of French rival Alstom SA was delayed by several months, Siemens executive Roland Busch told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Capital Markets Day due.

UNIPER

Finnish utility Fortum is set to gain unconditional EU approval to acquire a 46.65 percent stake in the energy group from E.ON, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen posted a full year financial result of 48 million and expects a moderately higher after tax result in 2018/2019.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BECHTLE - 0.90 euros/shr dividend proposed

HHLA - 0.67 euros/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 5.15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at -13.0 points vs -8.2. Current Conditions seen at 85.0 vs 87.4.

