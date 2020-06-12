German stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Asian shares fell sharply after Wall Street and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections could stunt the pace of recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns.

Facing budget shortfalls and double-digit unemployment, governors of U.S. states that are COVID-19 hotspots pressed ahead with economic reopenings that have raised fears of a second wave of infections.

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in Africa, spreading to rural areas after international travellers brought it to capital cities, the World Health Organization said.

Germany reported 258 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office has withdrawn European Arrest Warrants against three German traders and one Frenchman after closing an eight-year investigation into allegations that bankers manipulated global Euribor interest rates.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen apologised for posting on its Instagram page last month an advert widely criticised as racist, and said it was published because of a lack of cultural sensitivity.

AIRBUS

The planemaker has warned that its UK employees face “more permanent” job cuts than counterparts in France or Germany, the Financial Times reported.

COMMERZBANK

Investor Cerberus has set Friday as a deadline for Commerzbank to respond to its demands for change.

ENERGY

Germany submitted its ten-year energy and climate plan to the European Union, six months after the deadline to do so, lending long-awaited support to the European Commission’s plan to design a tougher 2030 emissions goal for the bloc.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -6.9%, S&P 500 -5.9%, Nasdaq -5.3% at close.

Nikkei -0.9%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.

Time: 4:21 GMT

ECONOMY

* No major German economic data scheduled

* Britain said it had agreed an intensified timetable for free trade negotiations with the European Union in July as both sides try to strike an agreement by the end of the year.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms)