German stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters)

Executive board member Juergen Gerdes will quit the postal services group over strategic differences, following his removal from the company’s largest division by revenue earlier this year.

The group’s supervisory board will meet and discuss the planned steel joint venture with Tata Steel, which, in its current form, has come under pressure from key shareholders and labour leaders, sources have said.

Airport passenger traffic rose 9.5 pct in May.

Morphosys said three clinical trials by its partner Roche with gantenerumab in early Alzheimer’s disease are now underway.

KRONES - 1.70 euros/shr dividend

GRAMMER - 1.25 euros/shr dividend

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.65 euros/shr dividend proposed

ZOOPLUS - no dividend proposed

HHLA - 0.67 euros/shr dividend

BECHTLE - 0.90 euros/shr dividend

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5.09 GMT.

No economic data scheduled.

