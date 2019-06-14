German stocks - Factors to watch on June 14

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Monthly passenger figures due.
Company is due to give an annual update on its R&D pipeline.
Volkswagen has set the price range for the initial public offering of its Traton truck business at 27 to 33 euros per share, aiming for June 28 as the first day of trading of the newly listed company.
Separately, workers at VW’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant have been voting this week on whether to unionize, potentially handing the United Auto Workers its first toehold in the U.S. South.
Fraport said it welcomed 6.2 passengers in May, a year-on-year increase of 1.4%.
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to hold a speech at the annual congress of Germany’s tenants lobby group DMB after the announcement by Berlin’s regional government to freeze rent levels hit real estate companies’ share prices earlier this month.
BRENNTAG - 1.20 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
German May wholesale price index due at 0600 GMT.
