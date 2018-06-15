German stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

AUTOS

European monthly car registration data due from association ACEA at 0600 GMT.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Volkswagen’s supervisory board backed Audi CEO Rupert Stadler at a meeting on Wednesday, adding that the family led by Wolfgang Porsche supported him.

Also, White House officials will have a new round of meetings with an automakers trade group and California’s “clean air” agency next week before unveiling a proposal to reverse rules aimed at increasing fuel efficiency, participants said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has found a buyer for the bulk of its bad ship loans as it seeks to draw a line under sour investments in the sector and to start a fresh push in transport lending, people close to the matter said.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse sees itself ahead in jockeying for clearing in euro denominated financial contracts, Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said late on Thursday. “At the moment things are going a little bit our way... But it is much too soon, we are not yet on the final stretch,” he said.

E.ON, UNIPER

The European Commission is expected to give unconditional approval of Fortum’s deal to buy a 46.65 percent stake in Uniper from E.ON.

VONOVIA

The group said late on Thursday that it had taken note of Starwood Capital’s statement that it now owned 32.1 percent of voting rights in Victoria Park and affirmed its takeover offer for the Swedish company.

CECONOMY

German consumer electronics group Media-Saturn is in advanced talks to sell its loss-making Russian business to Safmar and take a 15 percent stake in Safmar’s M.video , parent firm Ceconomy said on Thursday.

HOCHTIEF

The group’s Australian subsidiary CIMIC said CPB contractors had won a $260 million contract at BHP’s South Flank project.

STEINHOFF

Austrian property and retail investor Rene Benko has reached a deal to buy Steinhoff’s Kika/Leiner furniture and household goods retail unit, saving it from bankruptcy, Kika/Leiner said on Thursday.

HOME24

Frankfurt stock market debut due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

CANCOM - 1.00 euros/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DUERR - HSBC raises to “buy” from “hold”

FRAPORT - HSBC raises to “hold” from “reduce”

K+S - Deutsche Bank raises to “hold” from “sell”, raises price target to 25 euros from 18 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May wholesale prices due at 0600 GMT.

DIARIES

