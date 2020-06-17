German stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 17(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 345 to 187,184, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 30 to 8,830, the tally showed.
The unlisted biotech firm CureVac will become the second company to launch human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in Germany, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.
Deutsche Telekom has sketched out an ‘armageddon’ scenario that foresees a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) hit to costs should Chinese suppliers be excluded from its German 5G network, Handelsblatt reports citing an internal document.
The company said on Tuesday it would scrap a nearly $1 billion project to produce the chemical dicamba in the United States, but said the move is unrelated to a federal court decision that blocked sales of weed killers based on the product.
German investor Heinz Hermann Thiele sharply criticised a 9-billion-euro bailout deal for carrier Lufthansa, saying he had raised his stake in the group to more than 15% and hoped alternative options could be explored.
The carmaker will pay a 48% premium to buy out the minority shareholders of premium division Audi, Audi said on Tuesday.
The payments company is urging the UK High Court to dismiss a fraud lawsuit, the Financial Times reported.
The group placed a 350 million euro corporate bond.
The fashion house has appointed former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as its next chief executive, it said on Tuesday.
HENKEL - 1.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
SYMRISE - 0.95 eur/shr dividend proposed
AMADEUS FIRE - no dividend proposed
DERMAPHARM - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
S&T - no dividend proposed
* DEUTSCHE POST AG: HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 38 FROM EUR 39
* RWE AG: HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 37 FROM EUR 25
Dow Jones +2.0%, S&P 500 +1.9%, Nasdaq +1.8% at close.
Nikkei -0.4%, Shanghai stocks -0.1%.
German May car registration due at 0600 GMT.
