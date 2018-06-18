German stocks - Factors to watch on June 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

GERMAN COALITION

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU), will decide on Monday whether to defy her by implementing a plan to limit immigration at the German border and risk destabilising her three-month-old coalition.

DEUTSCHE POST

The postal services group will remain the owner of electric van business Streetscooter for at least two years but will then look into other options, chief executive Frank Appel told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

LUFTHANSA

Chief Executive Carsten Spohr, when asked whether he was interested in Norwegian Air Shuttle, reiterates that “everyone is talking to everyone” in the airline sector, according to an interview in Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

SIEMENS

The engineering group won a contract worth about 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) to build 94 trains for the Piccadilly Line on London’s metropolitan train network, known as the tube, with follow-on orders also on the cards.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssen shareholders including Cevian and the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach-Stiftung foundation are pressuring management to improve the planned Tata steel JV deal after a slump in profits at the Tata division made it less attractive for Thyssenkrupp, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

Thyssenkrupp supervisory board Chairman Ulrich Lehner will meet representatives of Elliott at the German company’s headquarters in Essen in the last week of June, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung separate reported, citing industry sources.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen’s supervisory board is expected to discuss German prosecutors’ investigation into the head of its Audi brand, according to sources.

VONOVIA

The acceptance period for Vonovia’s $1.08 billion cash offer for Swedish real estate company Victoria Park is due to run out.

Also, the additional acceptance period for Vonovia’s takeover offer for Buwog is due to end. The group had already secured 73.8 percent of shares by late March.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Capital Markets Day due.

HANNOVER RE

The reinsurer is looking into raising its dividend payout ratio from next year because of strong earnings over multiple years, its finance chief told German daily Boersen-Zeitung.

EVOTEC

Evotec has signed an agreement to integrate Sanofi’s infectious disease unit into its organisation, concluding exclusive talks annonced in March.

SDAX

IN: DWS Group, HELLOFRESH, AUMANN, KRONES, ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

OUT: DIEBOLD NIXDORF, BET-AT-HOME.COM, SCOUT24, DELIVERY HERO, PUMA

Deutsche Boerse is also due to unveil shadow indices that show the possible composition of the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices following a shakeup due in September.

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - 0.80 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5.22 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

