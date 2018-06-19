German stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

GLOBAL TRADE

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting a swift warning from Beijing of retaliation, as the trade conflict between the world’s two biggest economies quickly escalated.

ALLIANZ

KKR is close to buying a stake in the telecom towers business of Altice, trumping rival bids from Blackstone and a consortium led by the infrastructure investment arms of Allianz and Axa, sources told Reuters.

LUFTHANSA

The air carrier’s catering unit LSG will employ a third fewer employees in Germany as part of restructuring, the unit’s chief said in an interview in Tuesday’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Separately, Norwegian Air CEO confirmed to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that Lufthansa has shown interest.

SIEMENS

EU regulators reviewing a plan by Siemens and Alstom to merge their rail operations will take into account competitive pressure from Chinese rival CRRC, Europe’s antitrust chief said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen’s supervisory board is due to continue crisis talks to find a stand-in boss for its Audi brand which were convened after German authorities arrested current Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler as part of a probe into emissions test cheating.

VONOVIA

Shareholders representing more than 50 percent of voting rights have accepted Vonovia’s $1.08 billion cash offer for Swedish real estate company Victoria Park, the German real estate company said on Monday.

K+S

Production problems in Canada will drag on operating profit in the second quarter, a board member told Handelsblatt, but the company is still sticking to its forecasts.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

The German pharmaceutical company is seeking to sell a production plant in Spain, according to a report in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ADO PROPERTIES - 0.60 euros/shr dividend proposed

QIAGEN - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Berenberg starts with “buy” rating, 213 euros price target

HANNOVER RE - Berenberg starts with “hold” rating, 114 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -3 pct.

Time: 5.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

