June 2, 2020 / 4:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

    BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - The following are some
of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
    
    CORONAVIRUS
    Germany's manufacturing sector continued to contract in May
as factories facing weak demand because of the coronavirus
pandemic laid off staff, according to a survey that showed
businesses were pessimistic about the future.             
    Germany is working on a stimulus package worth 75 billion to
80 billion euros to support economic recovery after the
coronavirus pandemic, Bild am Sonntag reported.             
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by
213 while it recorded 11 more deaths.
    China announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus and
four new asymptomatic cases, including one person without
symptoms of COVID-19 on a chartered flight from Germany.
            
    
    LUFTHANSA          
    The carrier's management and supervisory boards accepted a
more favourable set of demands made by the European Commission
in exchange for approval of a 9-billion euro government bailout,
paving the way for its rescue.                          
    
    AUTOS                                 
    Germany's economy ministry has proposed a 5-billion euro
buyer bonus scheme as part of an impending stimulus package in
an effort to boost car sales, people close to the matter said.
            
    
    VOLKSWAGEN
    Scania - a unit of Volkswagen-owned truck company Traton
          - is major job cuts and estimates it has 5,000 more
staff globally than it needs as a result of the coronavirus
crisis.             
     A U.S. appeals court ruled that Volkswagen cannot escape
potential financial penalties from two counties in Florida and
Utah that may amount to a "staggering" additional liability
arising from the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal.
            
    The Mexican unit of Volkswagen said the automaker was ready
to restart operations in the states of Puebla and Guanajuato on
June 15 after activity was idled in late March due to the
coronavirus pandemic.             
    Volkswagen has closed its $2.6 billion investment in Argo
AI, the Pittsburgh-based self-driving startup disclosed in a
blog post.             
    
    HENKEL            
    The company does not expect reduced working hours or forced
layoffs due to the coronavirus, its CEO told Handelsblatt.
    
    
    SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS          
    The group received FDA emergency use authorisation for its
SARS-CoV-2 total antibody test.             
    
    UNIPER           
    The utility has cash and secured liquidity lines worth a
combined 3 billion euros, CFO Sascha Bibert told
Boersen-Zeitung.
    
    LEG IMMOBILIEN          
    CEO Lars von Lackum expects rents of low- and medium-priced
apartments to rise despite the coronavirus pandemic, he hold
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
    
    
    EX-DIVIDEND 
    LINDE           - 3.85 euros/shr dividend
    
        
    ANALYSTS' VIEWS 
    LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse cuts to "underperform" from
"neutral"
    FRAPORT           - Credit Suisse cuts to "underperform"
from "neutral"
    
        
    OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS  
    US markets closed.       
    Nikkei         +1.2%, Shanghai stocks         -0.1%.     
     
    Time: 4:15 GMT
    
        
    ECONOMY
    No major German economic data scheduled
    
    
    DIARIES           
    REUTERS TOP NEWS           

