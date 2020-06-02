German stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday: CORONAVIRUS Germany's manufacturing sector continued to contract in May as factories facing weak demand because of the coronavirus pandemic laid off staff, according to a survey that showed businesses were pessimistic about the future. Germany is working on a stimulus package worth 75 billion to 80 billion euros to support economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, Bild am Sonntag reported. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 213 while it recorded 11 more deaths. China announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus and four new asymptomatic cases, including one person without symptoms of COVID-19 on a chartered flight from Germany. LUFTHANSA The carrier's management and supervisory boards accepted a more favourable set of demands made by the European Commission in exchange for approval of a 9-billion euro government bailout, paving the way for its rescue. AUTOS Germany's economy ministry has proposed a 5-billion euro buyer bonus scheme as part of an impending stimulus package in an effort to boost car sales, people close to the matter said. VOLKSWAGEN Scania - a unit of Volkswagen-owned truck company Traton - is major job cuts and estimates it has 5,000 more staff globally than it needs as a result of the coronavirus crisis. A U.S. appeals court ruled that Volkswagen cannot escape potential financial penalties from two counties in Florida and Utah that may amount to a "staggering" additional liability arising from the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal. The Mexican unit of Volkswagen said the automaker was ready to restart operations in the states of Puebla and Guanajuato on June 15 after activity was idled in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Volkswagen has closed its $2.6 billion investment in Argo AI, the Pittsburgh-based self-driving startup disclosed in a blog post. HENKEL The company does not expect reduced working hours or forced layoffs due to the coronavirus, its CEO told Handelsblatt. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS The group received FDA emergency use authorisation for its SARS-CoV-2 total antibody test. UNIPER The utility has cash and secured liquidity lines worth a combined 3 billion euros, CFO Sascha Bibert told Boersen-Zeitung. LEG IMMOBILIEN CEO Lars von Lackum expects rents of low- and medium-priced apartments to rise despite the coronavirus pandemic, he hold Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. EX-DIVIDEND LINDE - 3.85 euros/shr dividend ANALYSTS' VIEWS LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse cuts to "underperform" from "neutral" FRAPORT - Credit Suisse cuts to "underperform" from "neutral" OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS US markets closed. Nikkei +1.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.1%. Time: 4:15 GMT ECONOMY No major German economic data scheduled DIARIES REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms)