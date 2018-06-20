German stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

The drugmaker said it has issued new bonds worth 5 billion euros ($5.79 billion) to help fund its takeover of U.S. peer Monsanto.

DEUTSCHE BANK

CEO Christian Sewing due to speak at a conference on EU finances and the shaping of Europe’s future hosted by the Maleki group. Other speakers include Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling, Bafin President Felix Hufeld and European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer.

Separately, CFO James von Moltke due to speak at the Handelsblatt CFO congress.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are talking about jointly developing and building a range of commercial vehicles including vans, the companies confirmed on Tuesday.

JUNGHEINRICH

Sales chief Lars Brzoska will in September become head of technology and over the course of next year replace Hans-Georg Frey as chief executive of the forklift truck maker.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Dialog Semiconductor said it would proceed with due diligence for the potential acquisition of Synaptics Inc. to accelerate its growth in the Internet of Things and enhance its position in the mobile market.

DEFENCE

The German government approved arms exports worth nearly nine percent less in 2017, government sources said, citing a report to be reviewed and approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

France will take the lead in the development of a next generation combat jet with Germany under an agreement the two governments signed on Tuesday, the French defence ministry said.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BRENNTAG - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

EVOTEC - no dividend proposed

AUMANN - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct m/m, +2.5 pct y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8641 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Douglas Busvine)