German stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
U.S. federal authorities are investigating whether Deutsche Bank complied with laws meant to stop money laundering and other crimes, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing seven people it said were familiar with the inquiry.
Cabin crew union UFO holds a news conference on how to proceed in a dispute over negotiated wages at Lufthansa.
Delivery Hero has raised its full-year 2019 revenue guidance by 200 million euros and expects group growth rates for orders and revenues in the second quarter to be slightly higher than in the first quarter.
Heidelbergcement said it had issued a 750 million euro 8.5 year eurobond that matures on Dec. 1, 2027.
ADO PROPERTIES - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
HELLOFRESH - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BEFESA - 1.32 eur/shr dividend
STROEER - 2.00 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.6 pct.
Time: 5:02 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)