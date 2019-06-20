German stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

U.S. federal authorities are investigating whether Deutsche Bank complied with laws meant to stop money laundering and other crimes, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing seven people it said were familiar with the inquiry.

LUFTHANSA

Cabin crew union UFO holds a news conference on how to proceed in a dispute over negotiated wages at Lufthansa.

DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero has raised its full-year 2019 revenue guidance by 200 million euros and expects group growth rates for orders and revenues in the second quarter to be slightly higher than in the first quarter.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Heidelbergcement said it had issued a 750 million euro 8.5 year eurobond that matures on Dec. 1, 2027.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ADO PROPERTIES - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

HELLOFRESH - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BEFESA - 1.32 eur/shr dividend

STROEER - 2.00 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.6 pct.

Time: 5:02 GMT.

