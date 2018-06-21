German stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Daimler late on Wednesday warned that its profit would fall in 2018 as new import tariffs on cars exported from the United States to China would hurt sales of high-margin Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicles.
Deutsche has agreed to pay a fine of $205 million for violations of New York’s banking laws, the state’s department of financial Services said on Wednesday.
Guggenheim Partners LLC is in talks to buy the asset-management arm of Munich Re, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
SAP was sued on Wednesday by U.S. company Teradata, which accused it of stealing trade secrets, copyright infringement and anti-trust violations.
The real estate firm submits a request to squeeze out minority shareholders in Austrian peer Buwog.
News conference due by works council of ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe.
The group said late on Wednesday that it currently owns 94.4 percent of oustanding Abertis shares, assuming a general meeting of Abertis shareholders on July 25 approves the amortisation of treasury stock.
The issue period for the initial public offering of Homes & Holiday is due to end.
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - 1.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
SCOUT24 - 0.56 eur/shr dividend proposed
SIXT - 4.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
WIRECARD - 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BRENNTAG - 1.10 eur/shr dividend
AUMANN - 0.20 eur/shr dividend
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - 0.25 eur/shr dividend
NFON - Berenberg starts with “buy” rating, 22 euros price target
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
