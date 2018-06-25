German stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

The European Union will respond to any U.S. move to raise tariffs on cars made in the bloc, a senior European Commission official said, the latest comments in an escalating trade row.

Battery systems maker Akasol wants no anchor investor after its IPO next week and aims to increase sales to 300 million euros by about 2023 from an expected 22-24 million this year, managing director Sven Schulz told Euro am Sonntag.

Knorr Bremse wants to decide if and when to conduct an initial public offering after the summer break, the company’s chief executive told Monday’s Handelsblatt.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

IT services arm T-Systems has won approval from German authorities for a device designed to help enhance the digital exchange of health data of about 70 million public patients, Handelsblatt reported on Saturday, without citing the source of the information.

RWE

German utility RWE is earmarking 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) a year for investments in green energy following a deal to break up its Innogy unit, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is reviewing whether to seek damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, who was at the helm when it emerged the carmaker had cheated on emissions tests, supervisory board member Stephan Weil told a newspaper.

VW plans to boost used car sales in July and August by significantly raising customer premiums to contain negative effects of the new WLTP vehicle certification process, Automobilwoche reported on Saturday, citing a letter from VW addressed to dealers.

The odds are in favour of VW brand procurement boss Ralf Brandstaetter to become Chief Operating Officer at the group’s largest division by sales, Automobilwoche reported, without citing the source of the information.

AIRBUS

Britain’s health minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday it was inappropriate for businesses like Airbus to issue warnings about moving jobs because of Brexit.

CECONOMY

The consumer electronics group may face a further double-digit million-euro loss from selling its unprofitable Media Markt stores in Russia, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing industry sources.

HUGO BOSS

U.S. beauty products maker Coty Inc plans to surpass rivals L’Oreal and Estee Lauder on sales to become the world market leader, CEO Camillo Pane said in an interview with weekly newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

RTL GROUP

The broadcaster will strongly invest in video-on-demand services in coming years to counter platforms like Netflix, CEO Bert Habets told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

EVOTEC

The company said that it has reached a milestone on a diabetes alliance with Sanofi, receiving a payment of 3 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TELE COLUMBUS - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BAYER - Jefferies cuts target price to 116 euros from 200 euros.

German June Ifo sentiment index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 101.8 vs 102.2 points, Current Conditions at 105.7 vs 106.0, Expectations at 98.1 vs 98.5.

