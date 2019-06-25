German stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BMW

Company due to present new models at a media event.

E.ON

The German energy group has offered to sell parts of its Hungarian electricity business to address EU antitrust concerns over its bid for rival Innogy’s network and retail assets, its chief executive said on Monday.

MORPHOSYS

Jean-Paul Kress will become the company’s new Chief Executive Officer as of Sept. 1, Morphosys said in a statement.

CTS EVENTIM

After a EU court blocked Germany’s plans to introduce a passenger car toll on its highways, the company, along with Austria’s Kapsch Trafficcom, could claim a three-digit million euro amount in damages from the government, daily Handelsblatt said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.8 pct.

Time: 4:51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

