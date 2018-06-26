German stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

EUROPEAN STOCKS

European shares slid further on Monday as investors on both sides of the Atlantic grew increasingly fearful of the threat of a global trade war and its impact on the world economy.

BMW

BMW would have to close its Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain if Brexit seriously disrupts its supply chain, an executive at the German carmaker told the Financial Times.

Germany’s environment minister Maria Krautzberger told Frankfurter Rundschau that coolant substance R1234yf, used in automotive air conditioning systems, should be banned because of its polluting effects on the environment.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The exchange operator’s Clearstream arm has suspended business with companies that trade or cultivate cannabis, after the Luxemburg regulator CSSF intervened, Handelsblatt said.

LINDE

The Linde Group said it would sell REMEO, its respiratory patient care business, to Deutsche Intensivpflege Holding, which specialises in outpatient intensive care and home mechanical ventilation.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.3 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -2.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5.22 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

