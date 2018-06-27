German stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ALLIANZ

Thirty-four of 87 German life insurers are facing financial problems over the medium to longer term, daily newspaper Bild reported on Wednesday, citing finance ministry data.

AUDI, BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the government was completing a study about increasing import tariffs on cars from the European Union and suggested he would take action soon.

VW is seeking to rent large car parks in Germany to park pre-produced vehicles as it grapples with negative effects of the new WLTP certification process, Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman.

Inspectors of Germany’s automotive regulator KBA are due to visit Audi’s Ingolstadt headquarters to run checks on the carmaker’s emissions software updates and other processes.

DEUTSCHE POST

German autos supplier ZF Friedrichshafen plans to produce an electric vehicle with the e.Go Mobile start-up that helped develop Deutsche Post DHL’s Streetscooter.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has rejected paying state aid to mobile phone companies to help them upgrade networks, Handelsblatt reported.

AKASOL

IPO offer period due to end.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AROUNDTOWN - 0.23 eur/shr dividend proposed

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Andreas Cremer)