German stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Thirty-four of 87 German life insurers are facing financial problems over the medium to longer term, daily newspaper Bild reported on Wednesday, citing finance ministry data.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the government was completing a study about increasing import tariffs on cars from the European Union and suggested he would take action soon.
VW is seeking to rent large car parks in Germany to park pre-produced vehicles as it grapples with negative effects of the new WLTP certification process, Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman.
Inspectors of Germany’s automotive regulator KBA are due to visit Audi’s Ingolstadt headquarters to run checks on the carmaker’s emissions software updates and other processes.
German autos supplier ZF Friedrichshafen plans to produce an electric vehicle with the e.Go Mobile start-up that helped develop Deutsche Post DHL’s Streetscooter.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has rejected paying state aid to mobile phone companies to help them upgrade networks, Handelsblatt reported.
IPO offer period due to end.
AROUNDTOWN - 0.23 eur/shr dividend proposed
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
