German stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The German chemicals giant on Wednesday said its supervisory board has hired a lawyer and formed a committee to address glyphosate litigation as activist shareholder Elliott said it holds financial instruments and shares in Bayer worth 1.1 billion euros and sees potential to unlock value.
The German lender is close to reaching agreement about cutting 2,000 jobs as part of its integration of German lender Postbank, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
The price for listing Traton has been narrowed to between 27 euros ($30.74) and 28 euros a share, the lower end of its earlier 27 euros to 33 euros price range, a bookrunner said on Wednesday.
German chemicals group Evonik is due to hold a news conference on its research and development activities.
TLG on Wednesday revealed plans for a capital increase to finance growth and acquisitions. On Thursday it said shares were placed at a placement price of 26.13 euros per share, meaning gross issue proceeds amount to around 222 million euros.
Rocket unit Global Fashion Group (GFG) on Wednesday cut the price of its planned initial public offering (IPO) to 4.50 euros ($5.12) a share in a last-ditch effort to salvage its stock market listing.
PORSCHE SE - 2.21 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.
Time: 4:58 GMT.
June preliminary inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI Seen +0.1% m/m, +1.4% y/y. HICP seen at +0.1% m/m, +1.3% y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)