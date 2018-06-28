German stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Canada’s Competition Bureau said BASF had agreed to sell its Clearfield Production System for Canola and supporting assets to satisfy anti-trust concerns about its acquisition of some assets of Bayer.
Deutsche Bank’s U.S. securities division agreed to pay a $1.4 million fine to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Wednesday to settle charges that it violated reporting and supervisory rules related to equity and municipal bond trades.
German labour union Verdi has called for full-day walkouts by workers at 10 sites of unit T-Systems in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg on Thursday.
Separately, top executives of T-Mobile and Sprint testified before a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday that T-Mobile’s planned $26 billion acquisition of Sprint would add jobs and would not hike prices.
Car dealers are worried about the challenges of the switch to WLTP lab test standards, Dirk Weddigen von Knapp, head of the German association of Volkswagen and Audi dealers, told Handelsblatt daily, saying the situation was “critical”.
Capital Markets Day due.
Uniper will stick with its contractual obligations on gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 despite U.S. opposition to it, Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
The battery systems maker priced its stock market listing at the bottom of an indicative price range, at 48.50 euros apiece, reaping 100 million euros from the deal.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
AROUNDTOWN - 0.23 eur/shr dividend
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - 0.22 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 5.12 GMT.
German GfK consumer sentiment for July due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 10.6 points vs 10.7.
German June inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.1 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.2 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y.
