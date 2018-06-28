German stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BASF, BAYER

Canada’s Competition Bureau said BASF had agreed to sell its Clearfield Production System for Canola and supporting assets to satisfy anti-trust concerns about its acquisition of some assets of Bayer.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank’s U.S. securities division agreed to pay a $1.4 million fine to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Wednesday to settle charges that it violated reporting and supervisory rules related to equity and municipal bond trades.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

German labour union Verdi has called for full-day walkouts by workers at 10 sites of unit T-Systems in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg on Thursday.

Separately, top executives of T-Mobile and Sprint testified before a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday that T-Mobile’s planned $26 billion acquisition of Sprint would add jobs and would not hike prices.

VOLKSWAGEN

Car dealers are worried about the challenges of the switch to WLTP lab test standards, Dirk Weddigen von Knapp, head of the German association of Volkswagen and Audi dealers, told Handelsblatt daily, saying the situation was “critical”.

COVESTRO

Capital Markets Day due.

UNIPER

Uniper will stick with its contractual obligations on gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 despite U.S. opposition to it, Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

AKASOL

The battery systems maker priced its stock market listing at the bottom of an indicative price range, at 48.50 euros apiece, reaping 100 million euros from the deal.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

AROUNDTOWN - 0.23 eur/shr dividend

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - 0.22 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 5.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment for July due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 10.6 points vs 10.7.

German June inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.1 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.2 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y.

