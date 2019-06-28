German stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

The board member in charge of human resources is retiring, the German insurer announced on Thursday.

BMW

The supervisory board of BMW will meet on July 18-19 to decide on the future of the automaker’s chief executive officer, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany’s biggest lender on Thursday passed an annual health check by the Federal Reserve, clearing a second hurdle at a critical time in tests administered by the U.S. central bank that measure banks’ ability to weather a major economic downturn.

VOLKSWAGEN’S TRATON

Shares in Traton start trading on the Frankfurt and Stockhold stock exchanges. Traton late on Thursday confirmed the placement price for its shares of 27 euros.

With the listing of its trucks division, VW is expected to fetch 1.55 billion euros ($1.76 billion) in proceeds, one of the deal’s bookrunners said.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Q1 consolidated sales rose by 9.1%, the company said on Friday, confirming its full-year forecast.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.

Time: 5:05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.2% m/m, -0.3% y/r.

