German stocks - Factors to watch on June 29

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
European leaders struggled to overcome deep divisions on migration at a tense EU summit that dragged into the early morning hours of Friday before yielding vague pledges to strengthen external borders and explore new migrant centres.
The sportswear brand said it is conducting a forensic investigation after being alerted to a potential customer data abuse related to its U.S. website.
Allianz has has won German auto club ADAC as a partner from 2020, beating out ADAC’s current partner Zurich, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing no sources.
The luxury carmaker said it has awarded a contract worth just over a billion euros to Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), allowing the Chinese lithium battery maker to build a factory for electric-car cells in Europe.
The lender’s U.S. subsidiary failed on Thursday the second part of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests due to “widespread and critical deficiencies” in the bank’s capital planning controls.
The stock exchange is targeting insurers, asset managers, pension and investment funds for euro-denominated clearing after Brexit, Handelsblatt reported, citing the head of the firm’s Eurex Clearing unit.
Supervisory board due to meet to discuss and vote on a planned European steel venture with Tata Steel, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Labour boss Bernd Osterloh said the carmaker needed to sell 1 million electric cars by 2025 to comply with proposed European Union anti-pollution rules, a step which may ruin profits.
Separately, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that former CEO Martin Winterkorn will not testify at a diesel emissions trial in Stuttgart this autumn.
Australian subsidiary CIMIC said its Thiess unit secured a A$480 million ($354.43 million) contract from QCoal.
H1 results due.
Shares due to start trading on Frankfurt stock exchange.
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.45 eur/shr dividend
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Morgan Stanley cuts to “underweight” from “overweight”
RTL - Morgan Stanley cuts to “underweight” from “equal-weight”
GEA GROUP - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts target price to 32 euros from 45 euros
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct.
Time: 5.11 GMT.
German May import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +1.1 pct m/m, +2.7 pct y/y.
German May retail sales also due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y.
German June jobless figures due at 0800 GMT. Seen -8,000, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate seen unchanged at 5.2 pct.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.3543 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)