German stocks - Factors to watch on June 29

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

EU MIGRATION

European leaders struggled to overcome deep divisions on migration at a tense EU summit that dragged into the early morning hours of Friday before yielding vague pledges to strengthen external borders and explore new migrant centres.

ADIDAS

The sportswear brand said it is conducting a forensic investigation after being alerted to a potential customer data abuse related to its U.S. website.

ALLIANZ

Allianz has has won German auto club ADAC as a partner from 2020, beating out ADAC’s current partner Zurich, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing no sources.

BMW

The luxury carmaker said it has awarded a contract worth just over a billion euros to Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), allowing the Chinese lithium battery maker to build a factory for electric-car cells in Europe.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender’s U.S. subsidiary failed on Thursday the second part of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests due to “widespread and critical deficiencies” in the bank’s capital planning controls.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The stock exchange is targeting insurers, asset managers, pension and investment funds for euro-denominated clearing after Brexit, Handelsblatt reported, citing the head of the firm’s Eurex Clearing unit.

THYSSENKRUPP

Supervisory board due to meet to discuss and vote on a planned European steel venture with Tata Steel, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

VOLKSWAGEN

Labour boss Bernd Osterloh said the carmaker needed to sell 1 million electric cars by 2025 to comply with proposed European Union anti-pollution rules, a step which may ruin profits.

Separately, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that former CEO Martin Winterkorn will not testify at a diesel emissions trial in Stuttgart this autumn.

HOCHTIEF

Australian subsidiary CIMIC said its Thiess unit secured a A$480 million ($354.43 million) contract from QCoal.

STEINHOFF

H1 results due.

AKASOL

Shares due to start trading on Frankfurt stock exchange.

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.45 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Morgan Stanley cuts to “underweight” from “overweight”

RTL - Morgan Stanley cuts to “underweight” from “equal-weight”

GEA GROUP - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts target price to 32 euros from 45 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct.

Time: 5.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +1.1 pct m/m, +2.7 pct y/y.

German May retail sales also due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y.

German June jobless figures due at 0800 GMT. Seen -8,000, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate seen unchanged at 5.2 pct.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.3543 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)