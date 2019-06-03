German stocks - Factors to watch on June 3

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BASF

BASF is poised to start a sales process for its $3 billion construction chemicals arm according to Bloomberg. Source link: bloom.bg/2WgpmzQ

LUFTHANSA

Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said he expects more airlines to participate in a consolidation of the industry.

Global airlines slashed a widely watched industry profit forecast by 21% on Sunday as an expanding trade war and higher oil prices compound worries about an overdue industry slowdown.

Infineon

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG is nearing a deal to buy Cypress Semiconductor Corp CY.O, valuing the U.S. chipmaker at almost $10 billion, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

BAYER

Private equity companies are exploring bid for Bayer’s animal medicines business, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

AIRBUS

The plane maker is close to selling A330 neo wide-body jets to Virgin Atlantic, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. have inched one step closer to a deal after winning an approval for their merger from Hawaii’s public utilities commission, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a filing.

ISRA VISION

H1 results due.

Tom Tailor

A sale of its Bonita unit was blocked by the company’s banks, Tom Tailor said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5:12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit May PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 44.3 points.

