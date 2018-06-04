German stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

GLOBAL TRADE

China warned the United States on Sunday that any agreements reached on trade and business between the two countries will be void if Washington implements tariffs and other trade measures, as the two ended their latest round of talks in Beijing.

BAYER

Bayer launched a 6 billion euros ($7 billion) rights issue on Sunday, a cornerstone of the financing package for its planned $62.5 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.

Separately, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntags Zeitung reports that the takeover of is set to close on Thursday.

Handelsblatt on Monday cites industry sources as saying that Bayer will drop the name Monsanto following the takeover and rename the merged business Bayer Crop Science.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Finanz und Wirtchaft paper’s Praktikus column wrote at the weekend that UBS financed Chinese conglomerate HNA’s stake in Deutsche Bank that has since fallen to nearly 8 percent and arranged an options structure under which UBS under certain conditions has to pay HNA if Deutsche shares fall below 15 euros each, as has been the case since January.

SIEMENS, HEALTHINEERS

Siemens will keep a majority stake in its recently-listed Healthineers in the long-term, chairman Michael Sen tells the Boersen Zeitung in an interview.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen expects its car sales in Argentina to grow 5 percent in 2018, down from a previous estimate of 20 percent, regional Chief Executive Pablo Di Si said on Friday, citing the country’s high interest rates.

AIRBUS

The new president of Europe’s Airbus said digital technology would sweep through aircraft factories in coming years, enabling higher production and triggering a significant shift in research and development spending towards high-tech manufacturing.

Also, the head of airplane sales at Airbus dismissed concerns about a sharp drop in orders for the A330neo jet and predicted European wide-body demand would start to recover this year as rival Boeing extended a series of wins in the lucrative segment.

SALZGITTER

Germany’s competition regulator is in talks with the steel industry over fines of up to a total of 500 million euros ($583 million) after an investigation into a suspected violation of antitrust laws, Spiegel magazine reports.

Separately, Salzgitter CEO Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann told Tagesspiegel he wants the European Commission to take action to protect the bloc from steel being diverted after the U.S. government imposed tariffs, with imports into the EU from countries like Turkey already significantly up.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

S&T - 0.13 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 5.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Emma Thomasson)