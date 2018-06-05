German stocks - Factors to watch on June 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Mexico’s anti-trust agency said in a statement on Monday it ordered a partnership between major agriculture companies Monsanto and Bayer to disinvest in their GMO cotton seed business and all of their vegetable seed businesses.
The automaker said planned launches of battery-powered Mercedes-Benz luxury cars were on schedule on Monday following a report in Germany’s Handelsblatt that they were facing delays because of battery shortages and other technical problems.
SAP executives due to take part in Q&A at its Sapphire Now conference in Orlando.
Siemens Gamesa, which is majority owned by Siemens following a merger of its wind power business with Spain’s Gamesa, believes price erosion in the sector has come to an end, Chief Executive Markus Tacke told the Handelsblatt.
Capital Markets Day due.
Finnish utility Fortum said on Monday it had secured the postponed clearance for its planned investment in Germany’s Uniper from the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service.
Capital Markets Day due.
JENOPTIK - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
NORDEX - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
S&T - 0.13 eur/shr dividend
BAYER - MOODY’S lowers rating to “Baa1” from “A3”, outlook negative.
TAKT AG - Berenberg raises to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’; cuts price target to 22.50 euros from 23.50 euros
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
German May Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 52.1 points, composite PMI seen flat at 53.1 points.
