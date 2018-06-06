German stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
A Deutsche Bank manager, accused of conspiring to rig benchmark Euribor interest rates, told a London criminal trial on Tuesday that he saw nothing wrong with traders seeking preferential rates 13 years ago.
Separately, CFO James von Moltke is to speak at the Goldman Sachs Financials Conference.
Daimler Trucks Capital Market & Technology Day due.
IN: DWS Group, HELLOFRESH, AUMANN, KRONES, ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
OUT: DIEBOLD NIXDORF, BET-AT-HOME.COM, SCOUT24, DELIVERY HERO, PUMA
STADA - 0.11 eur/shr dividend proposed
UNIPER - 0.74 eur/shr dividend proposed
CEWE - 1.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
DELIVERY HERO - no dividend proposed
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed
VTG - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
JENOPTIK - 0.30 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
