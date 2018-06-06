German stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

A Deutsche Bank manager, accused of conspiring to rig benchmark Euribor interest rates, told a London criminal trial on Tuesday that he saw nothing wrong with traders seeking preferential rates 13 years ago.

Separately, CFO James von Moltke is to speak at the Goldman Sachs Financials Conference.

DAIMLER

Daimler Trucks Capital Market & Technology Day due.

SDAX

IN: DWS Group, HELLOFRESH, AUMANN, KRONES, ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

OUT: DIEBOLD NIXDORF, BET-AT-HOME.COM, SCOUT24, DELIVERY HERO, PUMA

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STADA - 0.11 eur/shr dividend proposed

UNIPER - 0.74 eur/shr dividend proposed

CEWE - 1.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

DELIVERY HERO - no dividend proposed

RHOEN-KLINIKUM - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed

VTG - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

JENOPTIK - 0.30 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.23 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

