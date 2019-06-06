German stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
ProSiebenSat.1 and the German unit of RTL Group said late on Wednesday they were setting up a joint venture to enable buyers of adverts to target audiences more accurately, expanding an existing ad alliance.
The semiconductor group started the first tranche of its share buyback programme worth up to 150 million euros ($169 million).
U.S. buyout fund Carlyle and German asset manager DWS are gearing up to bid for British rail and bus firm Arriva after holding preliminary talks with its German owner Deutsche Bahn, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Q4 results due.
Bertrandt on Thursday said revenues rose 4.8% to 525 million euros ($589.47 million) in the first half of its financial year.
AUMANN - 0.20 euros/shr dividend proposed
ROCKET INTERNET - 0 euros/shr dividend proposed
GERRESHEIMER - 1.15 euros/shr dividend proposed
XING - 5.70 euros/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
CEWE STIFTUNG - 1.95 eur/shr dividend
DWS - 1.37 eur/shr dividend
KRONES - 1.70 eur/shr dividend
RHOEN KLINIKUM - 0.29 eur/shr dividend
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.65 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 4:40 GMT.
April Industrial Orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.1 m/m.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8896 euros) ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)