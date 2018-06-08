German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

G7

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations headed for a summit in Canada on Thursday more divided than at any time in the group’s 42-year history, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies risk causing a global trade war and deep diplomatic schisms.

COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank on Thursday downplayed the idea that a deal with cross-town rival Commerzbank could materialise in the short-term, after Bloomberg reported that top shareholders had been consulted about a potential tie-up.

Separately, Commerzbank will be a partner for Google’s mobile payment system Google Pay once it launches in Germany at the end of June, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.

In addition, Deutsche Bank is seeking to sell its portfolio of non-investment grade energy loans, worth about $3 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge with the matter.

FRESENIUS

Capital Markets Day Fresenius Helios due.

THYSSENKRUPP

The German conglomerate is examining a full or partial exit from its naval vessels business, which is part of the group’s Marine Systems unit, a person familiar with the matter said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has been asked to testify before a German court in connection with a lawsuit seeking damages from the carmaker over its emissions cheating scandal, a German paper reported on Thursday.

BOSCH

Unlisted automotive supplier Bosch might sell its struggling packaging technology unit, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing financial and industry sources.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ROCKET INTERNET - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.3 pct.

Time: 5.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m.

German April trade balance also due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 21.0 bln euros vs 22.0 bln, with importa +0.6 pct and exports -0.15 pct.

