German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 8(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 214 to 184,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The death toll rose by 6 to 8,674, the tally showed.
Volkswagen is considering more cost cuts to help cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the German automaker said on Saturday.
Lufthansa will bring home any Germans it flies abroad on vacation, CEO Carsten Spohr told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, seeking to assuage holidaymakers’ concerns that a coronavirus outbreak while away could leave them stranded.
Magazine Automobilwoche on Saturday cited a BMW spokeswoman as saying all plants would be working in regular shifts again from mid-June. It said production was back to pre-crisis levels at the main plant in Munich, producing 1,000 vehicles a day. But it cited an internal letter to dealers as saying capacity was not sufficient to process all orders that were not handled during the coronavirus disruption from mid-March.
Wirecard is cooperating with authorities investigating the German payments company over possible market manipulation, it said on Sunday as it reiterated its 2020 earnings outlook.
Prosecutors in Munich said on Friday they had searched Wirecard’s premises and opened proceedings against its management board as part of a market manipulation probe by BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator.
Fraport Slovenia, a unit of Germany’s airport service provider Fraport which manages Slovenia’s main airport Ljubljana, plans to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Friday.
Grubhub Inc has received takeover interest from at least two European companies, Delivery Hero SE and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The tour operator’s airline TUIfly is seeking to cut around 1,000 jobs as part of a cost cut plan to halve its fleet of aircraft, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
STRATEC 0.84 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - 0.90 euros/shr dividend
Dow Jones +3.2%, S&P 500 +2.6%, Nasdaq +2.1% at close.
Nikkei +1.0%, Shanghai stocks +0.3%.
Time: 4:59 GMT
German April industrial production due at about 0600 GMT.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms)