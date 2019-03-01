German stocks - Factors to watch on March 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks Friday:​

Versum Materials unveiled a plan to prevent a hostile takeover in the face of an unsolicited $5.9 billion offer from Merck.

2018 provisional results due. Net income seen at 277 million euros. Poll:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is close to buying DZ Bank’s aviation arm for $6.3 billion, Bloomberg reported.

AURUBIS - 1.55 euros/shr dividend

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

* February jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Seasonally adj unemployment rate seen unchanged at 5.0 pct

* February manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 47.6

