German stocks - Factors to watch on March 1

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CYBER ATTACK

Germany said on Wednesday hackers had breached its government computer network with an isolated attack that had been brought under control and which security officials were investigating.

BEIERSDORF

Full Q4 results due. The group already issued a 2017 trading statement on Jan. 8, with organic sales up 5.7 percent.

DAIMLER

The German carmaker’s China chief Hubertus Troska said Daimler welcomes a large shareholder like Geely ].

Germany will investigate whether to tighten rules governing when an investor needs to disclose a holding in a company after news that China’s Geely purchased a $9 billion stake in Daimler surprised the market.

DEUTSCHE BANK

New York’s state banking regulator asked Deutsche Bank and two other lenders for information on their relationships with U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his family’s real estate company, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DEUTSCHE POST

The German postal company has offered its 130,000 employees higher wages, but the union Verdi said the offer was below its expectations and its members would vote on it.

LUFTHANSA

The sale of insolvent Austrian airline Niki to former motor racing champion Niki Lauda closed on Wednesday, the insolvency manager Lucas Floether said.

AIRBUS

Germany’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that its plan to give priority to the European fighter jet over U.S. competitors in a competition to replace aging Tornado jets would retain aircraft expertise in Europe and continue use of a proven system.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Q4 results due after market close.

KION

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITA seen up 14 percent at 196 million euros. Poll:

RHEINMETALL

Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 1.1 percent at 169 million euros. Poll:

STEINHOFF

South Africa’s Steinhoff International, which has been embroiled in an accounting irregularities, said on Wednesday its first quarter retail revenue had fallen and its working capital “had dried up” since the scandal broke.

ZALANDO

Full Q4 results due. The group already published preliminary figures on Jan. 17, saying its sales came to between 1.32 and 1.35 billion euros.

NORDEX

Germany is cutting onshore wind subsidies by 2.4 percent.

FREENET

Q4 results due.

ELRINGKLINGER

Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 2.5 percent at 37.4 million euros. Poll:

AURUBIS - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5.52 GMT.

German February Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 60.3.

