German stocks - Factors to watch on March 10

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany confirmed its first two deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as its overall number of new infections rose by 20% to 1,139, the latest signs that the epidemic is spreading rapidly in Europe’s largest economy.

VOLKSWAGEN

A U.S. jury in California on Monday awarded the drivers of four Volkswagen AG vehicles a total of $100,000 as punitive damages for being sold diesel vehicles that emitted excess pollution, although the amount awarded was a fraction of what was sought.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A Deutsche Bank employee in the lender’s Frankfurt office has contracted the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

Cypress Semiconductor Corp on Monday said U.S. officials found no national security concerns with its proposed $10 billion takeover by German chipmaker Infineon Technologies.

NEW WORK

The company said Supervisory Board Chairman Stefan Winners had resigned.

DEUTSCHE POST

2019 annual report due. Q4 EBIT seen at 1.25 billion euros.

SYMRISE

Full-year results due. Full-year net profit seen at 332 million euros. Poll:

UNIPER

Q4 results due

KLOECKNER & CO

Q4 results due

SCHAEFFLER AG

Q4 results due

DMG Mori

Full-year results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -7.8%, S&P 500 -7.6%, Nasdaq -7.3% at close.

Nikkei +0.8%, Shanghai stocks +1.7%.

Time: 5:34 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

