German stocks - Factors to watch on March 10

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Germany confirmed its first two deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as its overall number of new infections rose by 20% to 1,139, the latest signs that the epidemic is spreading rapidly in Europe’s largest economy.
A U.S. jury in California on Monday awarded the drivers of four Volkswagen AG vehicles a total of $100,000 as punitive damages for being sold diesel vehicles that emitted excess pollution, although the amount awarded was a fraction of what was sought.
A Deutsche Bank employee in the lender’s Frankfurt office has contracted the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Cypress Semiconductor Corp on Monday said U.S. officials found no national security concerns with its proposed $10 billion takeover by German chipmaker Infineon Technologies.
The company said Supervisory Board Chairman Stefan Winners had resigned.
2019 annual report due. Q4 EBIT seen at 1.25 billion euros.
Full-year results due. Full-year net profit seen at 332 million euros. Poll:
Q4 results due
Q4 results due
Q4 results due
DMG Mori
Full-year results due
Dow Jones -7.8%, S&P 500 -7.6%, Nasdaq -7.3% at close.
Nikkei +0.8%, Shanghai stocks +1.7%.
Time: 5:34 GMT
No major economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)