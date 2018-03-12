German stocks - Factors to watch on March 12

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

TRADE

Germany denounced moves by President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on U.S. metal imports, saying Europe needed a united response to the threat and echoing criticism from China that it risked undermining the global trade system.

DAIMLER

Cooperation with Geely will depend on the“desire” of Mercedes-Benz executives and is not a precondition of an investment in German carmaker Daimler, Geely Chairman Li Shufu told Bloomberg news.

DEUTCHE BANK

The bank said on Sunday its 2017 bonus pool would be above 2 billion euros ($2.46 billion), as the loss-making bank seeks to retain staff during a major overhaul. But the bank’s top managers are foregoing their annual bonuses.

Deutsche Bank set the price range for the planned initial public offering of its asset management unit on Sunday, valuing the division at up to 7.2 billion euros ($8.86 billion).

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, UNITED INTERNET

The billionaire founder of United Internet has urged internet providers to found a joint company to build out Germany’s high-speed broadband network, challenging market leader Deutsche Telekom to back the venture.

RWE, E.ON, INNOGY

Germany’s top utilities announced a multi-billion-euro revamp, with RWE agreeing to swap control of Innogy with rival E.ON for renewable assets in the sector’s largest overhaul since a landmark move to exit nuclear power.

RWE is also negotiating to buy thermal power assets from EnBW, Handelsblatt reported citing unnamed sources.

RWE, UNIPER

A court in Essen is due to rule in suit filed against RWE by Uniper for cancelling a contract to buy power from the delayed Datteln 4 hard-coal fired plant.

VONOVIA

Takeover offer for Buwog ends at 1600 GMT.

PORSCHE SE, VOLKSWAGEN

Three new representatives of the Porsche and Piech family will take seats on the supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding, handing responsibility for Volkswagen’s oversight to a younger generation.

Porsche SE will propose paying a dividend of 1.76 euros per preferred share.

GEA GROUP

Capital Market Day, full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures in January and warned on 2018 profit, citing a challenging market and a strong euro.

INNOGY

Q4 results due. Adjusted net profit seen down 26 percent at 375 million euros ($462 million). Poll:

SOFTWARE AG

Capital Markets Day due.

HYPOPORT

Full Q4 results due. The group published key figures on March 2, saying its EBIT was broadly flat at 23 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - Berstein cuts target price to 35 euros from 37 euros.

SCHAEFFLER - Jefferies cuts price target to 15 euros from 15.50 euros.

RTL - Morgan Stanley cuts target price to 75.60 euros from 80 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 5.46 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8117 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Douglas Busvine and Ludwig Burger)