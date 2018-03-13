German stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Full 2017 results, news conference due. The group reported key figures on Feb. 23 and published guidance for 2018 revenues and return on sales.

E.ON, INNOGY, RWE

RWE Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 8.5 percent at 1.45 billion euros ($1.78 billion). Poll:

E.ON said late on Monday it expected as many as 5,000 job cuts and 600-800 million euros of synergies as part of its asset swap with peer RWE involving Innogy.

E.ON also published its 2017 financial results and forecast 2018 adjusted net profit of 1.3-1.5 billion euros.

VONOVIA

Vonovia said its takeover offer for Austrian peer Buwog was a success after Buwog shareholders tendered 73.7 percent of shares in the group.

FRAPORT

Monthly traffic figures due at 0600 GMT.

HANNOVER RE

Full Q4 results due. The group published key figures on Feb. 7 and said it expected its 2018 net profit to rise to more than 1 billion euros. Poll:

HOCHTIEF

Italy’s Atlantia and Hochtief parent ACS are close to an agreement to take joint control of Spanish toll-road group Abertis, two Italian sources said.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Moody’s has changed its outlook of MTU’s Baa3 rating to“stable” from“negative”, citing growth and deleveraging achieved in 2017.

WACKER CHEMIE

Full Q4 results due. The group reported preliminary figures on Feb. 8, with quarterly EBITDA up 6 percent.

MORPHOSYS

Q4 results due. EBIT loss seen narrowing to 13.2 million euros from 27.6 million a year earlier. Poll:

BILFINGER

Annual report due. The company published preliminary results on Feb. 14 and forecast its adjusted EBITA would rise to a medium to high double-digit million euro amount in 2018.

DELIVERY HERO

The company placed 1.26 million new shares with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding at 38.50 euros per share.

DMG MORI

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 8, with order intake up 16 percent.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5.44 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8133 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)