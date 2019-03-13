German stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BREXIT

British lawmakers crushed Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union divorce deal on Tuesday, thrusting Britain deeper into crisis and forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay.

AIRLINES

The EU’s aviation safety regulator suspended all flights in the bloc by Boeing 737 MAX planes in the biggest setback yet for the U.S. planemaker following a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people.

ADIDAS

Q4 results due. Operating profit seen at 136 million euros. Poll:

BAYER

A trial in which a California man alleged his use of Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer caused his cancer went to a federal U.S. jury after lawyers for both sides delivered their closing arguments on Tuesday.

E.ON

Q4 results and annual press conference due. Adj net profit seen at 335 million euros. Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen core brand annual news conference due at 0800 GMT. Webcast: bit.ly/2fgOVdp

WIRECARD

The company has suspended an accounting employee in Singapore until an investigation into allegations of fraud and creative accounting is over, the company’s chief executive said.

INNOGY

Q4 results and annual press conference due. Adjusted net profit seen at 335 million euros.

MORPHOSYS

2018 results due

RHEINMETALL

Annual report and press conference due. The defence company reported some 2018 results on March 1.

SYMRISE

Q4 results due. EBIT seen at 96.9 million euros. Poll:

ADO PROPERTIES

The company said it has appointed Moshe Dayan as its new chairman of the board after Moshe Lahmani resigned as non-executive director and chairman with immediate effect.

BILFINGER

Annual report due. The company reported 2018 results in February.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FREENET AG: Jefferies raises to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5:49 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)