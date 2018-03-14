German stocks - Factors to watch on March 14

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ADIDAS

Q4 results due. Operating profit seen up 163 percent at 60.6 million euros. Poll:

Separately, the sporting goods maker said late on Tuesday it would buy back up to 3 billion euros ($3.72 billion) of its shares by May 11, 2021, representing almost 9 percent of its share capital, including up to 1 billion euros this year.

COMMERZBANK

French lender Societe Generale has entered exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s Equities, Markets and Commodities (EMC) division after beating rival bidder Goldman Sachs, Handelsblatt reported late on Tuesday.

E.ON, RWE, INNOGY

The company late on Tuesday said it would review the takeover offer by E.ON, saying it strongly urged its shareholders to take no action in the meantime.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW brand annual news conference due.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Volkswagen had agreed compensation for around 350,000 diesel drivers in the United States, citing an internal report.

BRENNTAG

The group reported a 3.2 percent rise in 2017 operating EBITDA, which was slightly weaker than expected, and forecast continued growth in operating gross profit and operating EBITDA in 2018.

HOCHTIEF

Italy’s Atlantia and Hochtief parent ACS reached an agreement over taking joint control of Abertis , sources said on Tuesday, putting an end to a long bidding war for the Spanish toll road operator.

RHEINMETALL

Rheinmetall Landsysteme beat BAE to win a $5 billion Australian defence contract, the Financial Times reported.

SYMRISE

Q4 results due. EBIT seen up 8 percent at 99.9 million euros. Poll:

SOFTWARE AG

The business software maker said it would cancel 2.5 million treasury shares, cutting its share capital accordingly to 74 million shares, it added.

DEUTZ

Q4 results due.

SGL

Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 54 percent at 5.3 million euros. Poll:

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AXEL SPRINGER - Berenberg cuts to “sell” from “hold”, raises target price to 55 euros from 49 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 6.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final February inflation data due at 0700 GMT. CPI seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.4 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.2 pct y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)