German stocks - Factors to watch on March 14

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BREXIT

The British parliament rejected leaving the EU without a deal, further weakening Prime Minister Theresa May and paving the way for a vote that could delay Brexit until at least the end of June.

LUFTHANSA

Q4 results and February traffic figures due. Adj EBIT seen at 397 million euros. Poll:

RWE

Q4 results due. Adj EBIT seen at 39 million euros. Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen’s Audi brand is due to hold its annual news conference

AUTOS

Companies including BASF, Volkswagen, BMW, France’s PSA and Sweden’s Northvolt have filed applications to receive subsidies from the German government for setting up local battery cell production, Handelsblatt daily reported.

TELECOMS

Excluding Huawei from participating in the construction of Germany’s 5G next-generation mobile network could hurt Europe’s largest economy, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

DEFENCE

Germany’s finance minister has stipulated that the defence budget should rise next year by less than previously envisaged, Der Spiegel reported.

GEA

Annual report due. The company in February cut its mid-term outlook.

K+S

Q4 results due. EBIT I seen at 103 million euros. Poll:

LANXESS

Q4 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 175 million euros. Poll:

RTL

The European broadcaster will invest 350 million euros in its paid streaming services over the next three years, as it seeks to meet the challenge of global giants like Netflix .

MORPHOSYS

The company reported a 2018 net loss of 56.2 million euros.

DEUTZ

2018 results and annual news conference due

RATIONAL AG

2018 results and annual news conference due

WACKER NEUSON

Annual report due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.3 pct.

Time: 5:28 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final February inflation data due at 0700 GMT. CPI seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y

