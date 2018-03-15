German stocks - Factors to watch on March 15

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTOS

Monthly European car sales data due from association ACEA at 0700 GMT.

Separately, Volkswagen’s Audi due to hold annual news conference.

A German ruling to legitimise bans on high-polluting diesel cars will hit second-hand values and cause inventory levels of used vehicles to rise, ratings agency Moody’s said.

Also, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told German broadcaster ZDF that she was “astonished” by the rapid rise in some managers’ pay at Volkswagen.

BASF

German chemical company BASF will devote 2.7 billion euros ($3.33 billion) to the Asia-Pacific region through 2022, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported, quoting Sanjeev Gandhi, the board member in charge of the region.

LUFTHANSA

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up nearly fourfold at 278 million euros. Poll:

MUNICH RE

Full Q4 results, news conference due. The group reported preliminary results and 2018 guidance on Feb. 6 that fell short of analyst expectations.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Munich Re is in talks to acquire a plot of land that has approval for one of the tallest towers in the City of London financial district, citing people with knowledge of the plan.

SIEMENS, HEALTHINEERS

Offer period for Healthineers IPO due to end.

Shares in Siemens Healthineers are likely to be priced at 28 euros ($34.64) in its initial public offering, on the lower side of a guidance range of 26 to 31 euros, two sources close the deal said.

Separately, Siemens said it had signed a turnkey project to build a light rail system in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

VONOVIA

The real estate company is due to publish the final acceptance level of its takeover offer for Buwog.

HOCHTIEF

Australian unit Cimic won a A$190 million congtract extension from Anglo American to continue to provide mining services at Dawson South.

K+S

Q4 results due. Operating profit seen more than tripling to 95 million euros. Poll:

LANXESS

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 33 percent at 243 million euros. Poll:

RHEINMETALL

Full Q4 results due. The group reported preliminary results on March 1, with operating profit up 13 percent at 400 million euros.

GERRY WEBER

Q1 results due.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 19 and said it expected its 2018 operating income to come to 85-100 million euros.

RATIONAL

Full Q4 results due. The group published key figures on Jan. 16.

SIXT

Full-year news conference. The company published preliminary figures on Feb. 9, with quarterly pretax profit jumping by 30 percent.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5.48 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Maria Sheahan)