German stocks - Factors to watch on March 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters)

BMW, DAIMLER

BMW and Daimler are in talks to cooperate in developing vehicle platforms for electric cars in a step that could save each carmaker at least 7 billion euros ($7.91 billion), Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Auto Bild said on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Volkswagen AG and its former chief executive Martin Winterkorn over the German automaker’s diesel emissions scandal, accusing the company of perpetrating a “massive fraud” on U.S. investors.

RWE, UNIPER

A German court on Thursday ruled that utility RWE was not allowed to cancel a contract committing it to buy power from a plant currently being completed by rival Uniper.

E.ON

E.ON will build an energy-efficient power plant for a DS Smith paper mill in Britain, in one of the German energy company’s largest customer solutions projects in more than a decade.

BECHTLE

Annual report and news conference due. Company in February said pretax profit in 2018 rose by 18 percent.

SHOP APOTHEKE

Annual report due.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

*European February car registrations due at 0700 GMT.

*German February wholesale price index due at 0700 GMT.

