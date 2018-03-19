German stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
The drugmaker has run into supply shortages for intravenous aspirin, used to treat acute cardiovascular conditions, due to problems at a French contract manufacturer, weekly Der Spiegel reported.
The carmaker is in a 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) push to boost production capacity as its Mercedes-Benz Cars unit eyes annual sales of 3 million vehicles, up from 2.4 million units last year, an executive told weekly publication Automobilwoche.
A pay cap for Deutsche Bank management board members of 9.85 million euros will also apply to the top executives at its asset management unit DWS, the bank’s board member Karl von Rohr told Sunday newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Annual news conference of VW Financial Services due.
Audi head Rupert Stadler told Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag that the fully electric e-tron would be profitable from the start.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed overcapacity in world steel markets and agreed on Saturday to work on solutions within the framework of the G20 group of industrialised nations, Merkel’s spokesman said.
Chief Executive Juerg Oleas will quit the German food processing machinery maker in April next year after more than 13 years in office, it said on Sunday.
The company proposed a dividend per share of 0.73 euro based on a payout ratio of 65 percent.
Results due from unit Home24.
Rocket Internet is exploring a stock market listing of loss-making African online shopping platform Jumia, people close to the matter said.
Q4 results due.
IN: STEINHOFF, SUEDZUCKER, CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING , JOST WERKE
EX-DIVIDEND
DIC ASSET - dividend 0.64 eur/shr
SIEMENS - Liberium cuts target price to 115 euros from 125 euros
RWE - Credit Suisse reinstates with outperform; Target price 22.70 euros
MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE> - Jefferies raises target price to 215 from 210 euros
The chief executive of Springer Nature, the publisher of Nature and Scientific American, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that an initial public offering (IPO) would be a logical step but there was no decision yet.
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.09 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
