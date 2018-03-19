German stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

The drugmaker has run into supply shortages for intravenous aspirin, used to treat acute cardiovascular conditions, due to problems at a French contract manufacturer, weekly Der Spiegel reported.

DAIMLER

The carmaker is in a 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) push to boost production capacity as its Mercedes-Benz Cars unit eyes annual sales of 3 million vehicles, up from 2.4 million units last year, an executive told weekly publication Automobilwoche.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A pay cap for Deutsche Bank management board members of 9.85 million euros will also apply to the top executives at its asset management unit DWS, the bank’s board member Karl von Rohr told Sunday newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN

Annual news conference of VW Financial Services due.

Audi head Rupert Stadler told Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag that the fully electric e-tron would be profitable from the start.

THYSSENKRUPP SALZGITTER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed overcapacity in world steel markets and agreed on Saturday to work on solutions within the framework of the G20 group of industrialised nations, Merkel’s spokesman said.

GEA GROUP

Chief Executive Juerg Oleas will quit the German food processing machinery maker in April next year after more than 13 years in office, it said on Sunday.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES

The company proposed a dividend per share of 0.73 euro based on a payout ratio of 65 percent.

ROCKET INTERNET

Results due from unit Home24.

Rocket Internet is exploring a stock market listing of loss-making African online shopping platform Jumia, people close to the matter said.

TALANX

Q4 results due.

SDAX

IN: STEINHOFF, SUEDZUCKER, CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING , JOST WERKE

OUT: AROUNDTOWN, ROCKET INTERNET, GERRY WEBER, MLP

EX-DIVIDEND

DIC ASSET - dividend 0.64 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS - Liberium cuts target price to 115 euros from 125 euros

RWE - Credit Suisse reinstates with outperform; Target price 22.70 euros

MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE> - Jefferies raises target price to 215 from 210 euros

IPO

The chief executive of Springer Nature, the publisher of Nature and Scientific American, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that an initial public offering (IPO) would be a logical step but there was no decision yet.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.09 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

