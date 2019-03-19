German stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
German lawmakers criticised deputy finance minister Joerg Kukies and Goldman Sachs, alleging a conflict of interest in the U.S. investment bank advising state-backed Commerzbank on a possible merger with Deutsche Bank.
Fitch Ratings said Deutsche Bank’s announcement that it is reviewing strategic options including a potential merger with Commerzbank highlights the pressure on both banks to improve profitability.
2018 annual report due. The automotive suppplier released its annual figures on March 7.
The company appointed Lars Urbansky to become chief operating officer to replace Lars Wittan.
2018 results due. Net profit seen at 467 million euros.
2018 results and annual news conference due
Annual financial report due
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
ISRA VISION - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMMERZBANK - RBC lowers to “sector perform” from “outperform”
VOLKSWAGEN - JP Morgan resumes coverage with “overweight”.
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 5:53 GMT.
ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at -11.0, current conditions at 11.7.
