German stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

German lawmakers criticised deputy finance minister Joerg Kukies and Goldman Sachs, alleging a conflict of interest in the U.S. investment bank advising state-backed Commerzbank on a possible merger with Deutsche Bank.

Fitch Ratings said Deutsche Bank’s announcement that it is reviewing strategic options including a potential merger with Commerzbank highlights the pressure on both banks to improve profitability.

CONTINENTAL AG

2018 annual report due. The automotive suppplier released its annual figures on March 7.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

The company appointed Lars Urbansky to become chief operating officer to replace Lars Wittan.

FRAPORT

2018 results due. Net profit seen at 467 million euros.

WACKER CHEMIE

2018 results and annual news conference due

WASHTEC

Annual financial report due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

ISRA VISION - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

COMMERZBANK - RBC lowers to “sector perform” from “outperform”

VOLKSWAGEN - JP Morgan resumes coverage with “overweight”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5:53 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at -11.0, current conditions at 11.7.

