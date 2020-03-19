German stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The European Central Bank launched new bond purchases worth 750 billion euros at an emergency meeting in a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout shredding the euro zone’s economy and renew concerns about the bloc’s viability.
Chancellor Angela Merkel urged all German citizens to help fight the spread of the coronavirus by sticking to rules aimed at reducing direct social contact and avoiding as many new infections as possible.
Germany expanded entry restrictions to include flights from Italy, Spain, Austria, France, Luxembourg, Denmark and Switzerland.
The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation providing billions of dollars to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.
The company said that its networks were stable and secure, and were coping with increased fixed-line data traffic and a greater number of phone calls due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Audi 2019 results due. Audi said it will suspend production at its plant in Mexico’s Puebla state from March 23 through April 13 as the coronavirus hits global supply chains.
Analysts’ and investors’ conference due
2019 results due
2019 annual report due
Two British bankers were handed suspended jail terms and one a 14 million euro penalty in Germany’s biggest post-war fraud trial of a scam involving multi-billion-euro trades to get bogus tax reclaims. Explainer:
The fashion house scrapped the outlook it gave for 2020 results less than two weeks ago and took action to protect its cash balance, suspending store renovations and new openings and limiting the inflow of stock.
The lighting group, which is being acquired by Austrian sensor maker AMS, withdrew its guidance for the 2020 financial year because of the coronavirus.
Conference call due. The company reported a 2019 consolidated net loss of 103 million euros on revenues of 71.8 million euros.
The company announced it has obtained a CE marking for a coronavirus test to be sold as an in-vitro diagnostic.
2019 annual report due
2019 annual report due
2019 results due
The company said it will reduce shifts and interrupt production processes at its sites in the EMEA and the Americas regions due to the coronavirus and proposed to suspend its dividend.
The company announced a share buyback programme and confirmed its 2020 outlook.
The maker of truck and trailer components said it will propose to pay no dividend for 2019, citing significantly higher restructuring expenses.
The car parts supplier postponed its annual general meeting due to the spread of the coronavirus and the ban on mass events.
The company announced its funds from operations rose to 148 million euros, pointing to renting activities and the results from the stake in Aroundtown.
2019 preliminary results due
2019 final results due
2019 annual report due
2019 annual report due
2019 annual report due
2019 annual report due
2019 results due
Dow Jones -6.3%, S&P 500 -5.2%, Nasdaq -4.7% at close.
Nikkei -1.3%, Shanghai stocks -2.3%.
Time: 5:17 GMT
* Preliminary ifo economic indicator due at 0900 GMT
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)