German stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

ALLIANZ

The group said it will expand entertainment insurance to Asia to tap the growing local film production and event industry.

Separately, a decision on the future of Generali Leben could be made before the summer, Giovanni Liverani, the head of Generali Germany, is quoted as saying by Handelsblatt. The paper says several offers have been presented to the Italian company.

CONTINENTAL AG

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on March 8 and hiked its 2017 dividend by 25 cents to 4.50 euros.

French tyre maker Michelin plans to buy British engineering company Fenner for 1.2 billion pounds so that it can serve mining companies better and benefit from an industry recovery.

E.ON, INNOGY, RWE

Innogy, Germany’s largest listed energy group said it will continue with its advertising strategy despite plans by parent RWE and peer E.ON to break it up.

LUFTHANSA

The Federal Court of Justice is expected to rule on whether low-price tickets at Lufthansa can be cancelled at no costs for reason of illness.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker announced on Monday that it plans to invest $340 million to build a new sport utility vehicle at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant in the United States as demand surges for larger vehicles.

AIRBUS

The planemaker disclosed share buyback transactions as part of a buyback programme started on Feb. 28.

LEONI

Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 8, with EBIT nearly tripling.

ADO PROPERTIES

Q4 results due.

ROCKET INTERNET

Bloomberg reports Alibaba is said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit.

WACKER NEUSON

Q4 results due.

BECHTLE

The German division of International Business Machines Corp. plans to sell parts of IBM Global Technology Services to the IT service provider, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Monday, citing unnamed company sources.

PORSCHE SE

Q4 results, annual news conference due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 6.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.1 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.

ZEW index for March due at 1000 GMT. Economic Sentiment Seen at 13 points, Current Conditions at 90.0.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Victoria Bryan)