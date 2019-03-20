German stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

A U.S. jury found Bayer’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer caused cancer, a blow to the company eight months after another jury issued a $289 million verdict over similar claims in a different case.

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

Watchdog Bafin’s Raimund Roeseler told Handelsblatt that in any merger of two large banks regulators would have to assess which obstacles to a potential bank resolution exist and how those could be reduced.

MUNICH RE

The reinsurer said it expects net profit to rise to 2.5 billion euros in 2019 and to 2.8 billion euros by 2020. It will also buy back up to 1 billion euros in shares.

MERCK KGAA

The company and Pfizer announced the discontinuation of phase III Javelin Ovarian Parp 100 trial.

MORPHOSYS AG Morphosys and I-Mab Biopharma announced the initiation of a phase 2 study of TJ202/MOR202 for multiple myeloma.

CARMAKER

The bosses of VW, BMW and Daimler are due to hold a telephone conference with the head of the VDA car industry association on supporting electric mobility.

BMW

2018 annual report due

FRESENIUS

2018 annual report due

FUCHS PETROLUB

2018 results due

NORMA GROUP

2018 annual financial statements due

ADO PROPERTIES

2018 annual report due

CTS EVENTIM

2018 annual report due

JUNGHEINRICH

Annual news conference and analysts’ conference due

ZOOPLUS

2018 annual report due

EX-DIVIDEND

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.55 eur/shr

ISRA VISION - 0.15 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - RBC raises to “outperform” from “sector perform”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5:57 GMT.

ECONOMY

* German February producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen at +0.2 pct m/m, +2.9 pct y/y

* German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is due to hold a news conference on the 2019 government budget and budget plans for the coming years (1130 GMT)

DIARIES

