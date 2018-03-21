German stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

The books in the planned initial public offering of Deutsche Bank’s asset management unit DWS are covered by 2-1/2 times, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

BMW

Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary results on March 8, with EBIT up 5.3 percent.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Third round of wage talks with union Verdi due to begin.

FRESENIUS

Annual report due. The group published results last month and forecast 5-8 percent growth in adjusted group sales this year.

HELLOFRESH

The meal-kit delivery firm is buying U.S. rival Green Chef Corporation, in a move that will boost its revenues but dampen its efforts to rein in losses.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures and announced a dividend on Feb. 22.

NORMA

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 22, with adj EBITDA up 11 percent for the full year.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Annual report, news conference due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 16 and announced a dividend on March 8.

GRAMMER

Annual report due. The group published prelimlinary results on Feb. 20 and forecast a further rise in revenue and profitability this year.

HAMBORNER REIT

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 8 and unveiled a dividend

TAKKT

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 15, unveiled an unchanged dividend and forecast a stronger 2018 than 2017.

WASHTEC

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results and forecast a decline in business in the first quarter on Jan. 31 and unveiled a dividend of 2.45 euros per share on Feb. 27.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 5.59 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Ludwig Burger)