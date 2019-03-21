German stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ALLIANZ

Company is eyeing acquisitions in the field of asset management, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing Allianz CFO Terzariol as saying that the insurance group was looking at the possibility to diversify into new strategies.

BAYER

A lawyer for a man who sued the German company’s unit Monsanto after developing cancer in San Francisco on Wednesday told a jury about the company’s alleged efforts to influence scientists and regulators, a day after the jury found Bayer’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup to have caused the man’s disease.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

The supervisory boards of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are due to meet on Thursday after the two German lenders confirmed last weekend that they would hold merger talks.

The merger talks have put Deutsche Bank’s 10,000 U.S. workers on edge, three employees told Reuters, with some concerned a deal could pressure Deutsche to further shrink or even dispose of its U.S. businesses.

HEIDELBERG CEMENT

The world’s second-largest cement maker expects sales and profits to grow moderately, it said on Thursday, banking on energy cost inflation and higher demand for construction materials in Indonesia, Europe and North America.

BASF’s WINTERSHALL

Annual news conference due.

JENOPTIK

Final 2018 results due. Company in February said its full-year EBITDA grew by 19 percent and order intake was at a record high.

XING

Annual report due. Company in February said 2018 sales rose by 25 percent, operating profit rose by 23 percent.

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

Annual report due. Company earlier this month confirmed its guidance for mid-single-digit percentage growth in revenues in 2019 and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 22-25 percent.

BEFESA

Annual report due. Company in February reported a 83 million euro net profit, saying it expected continued growth in 2019.

CORESTATE

Annual report due. Company in February said its full-year net profit came in at 135 million euros, an increase of 45 percent.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Full-year trading statement due.

KRONES

Annual report due.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Annual report and news conference due.

TLG Immobilien

Q4 results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Jefferies lowers to “HOLD” from “BUY”

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

