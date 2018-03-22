German stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BMW

Analyst conference on Q4 results due.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Offer period for DWS initial public offering (IPO) due to end.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Third round of wage talks with union Verdi due.

E.ON, INNOGY

Duesseldorf court ruling due on whether regulators will damage the profits of gas and power grid operators by cutting the returns on their network investments too severely.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Annual report, news conference due. The group published prelimlinary resutls on Feb. 20 and raised its synergy target from the takeover of Italcementi.

CTS EVENTIM

Q4 results due.

DUERR

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 28 and forecast a 2018 core profit margin of 7.4-7.8 percent.

HELLA

Q3 results due.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Annual report due. The company publsihed preliminary 2017 results on Feb. 22 and hiked its dividend.

1&1 DRILLISCH

The company said that it would propose a dividend of 1.60 euros per share and that it sees 2018 EBITDA of approximately 750 million euros.

FREENET

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on March 1 and lifted its 2018 guidance.

JENOPTIK

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 6 and issued guidance for 2018 and 2022.

MEDIGENE

Q4 results due.

UNITED INTERNET

The company said that it sees 2018 sales growth to about 5.2 billione euros and EBITDA increasing to about 1.2 billion euros. ​

ENCAVIS

Q4 results due.

BIOTEST

Annual report due. The group published prelimlinary results on Feb. 27.

CEWE

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 19 and announced a dividend increase on March 7.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Trading statement for 2017/2018 due.

JOST WERKE

Annual report due. The group published prelimlinary results on Feb. 27 and forecast 2018 organic sales growth by a medium single-digit percentage.

KOENIG & BAUER

Annual report due. The group published prelimlinary results on Feb. 9 and issued a dividend proposal.

VOSSLOH

Q4 results due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 16 and forecast a decline in 2018 operating profit.

ZOOPLUS

Q4 results due. The group published a trading statement on Jan. 25, with 2017 sales up 22 percent.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LANXESS - Barclays cuts target price to 65 euros from 66 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5.48 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March Markit PMI due at 0830 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Tom Sims)