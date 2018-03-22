German stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Analyst conference on Q4 results due.
Offer period for DWS initial public offering (IPO) due to end.
Third round of wage talks with union Verdi due.
Duesseldorf court ruling due on whether regulators will damage the profits of gas and power grid operators by cutting the returns on their network investments too severely.
Annual report, news conference due. The group published prelimlinary resutls on Feb. 20 and raised its synergy target from the takeover of Italcementi.
Q4 results due.
Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 28 and forecast a 2018 core profit margin of 7.4-7.8 percent.
Q3 results due.
Annual report due. The company publsihed preliminary 2017 results on Feb. 22 and hiked its dividend.
The company said that it would propose a dividend of 1.60 euros per share and that it sees 2018 EBITDA of approximately 750 million euros.
Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on March 1 and lifted its 2018 guidance.
Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 6 and issued guidance for 2018 and 2022.
Q4 results due.
The company said that it sees 2018 sales growth to about 5.2 billione euros and EBITDA increasing to about 1.2 billion euros.
Q4 results due.
Annual report due. The group published prelimlinary results on Feb. 27.
Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 19 and announced a dividend increase on March 7.
Trading statement for 2017/2018 due.
Annual report due. The group published prelimlinary results on Feb. 27 and forecast 2018 organic sales growth by a medium single-digit percentage.
Annual report due. The group published prelimlinary results on Feb. 9 and issued a dividend proposal.
Q4 results due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 16 and forecast a decline in 2018 operating profit.
Q4 results due. The group published a trading statement on Jan. 25, with 2017 sales up 22 percent.
LANXESS - Barclays cuts target price to 65 euros from 66 euros
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 5.48 GMT.
German March Markit PMI due at 0830 GMT.
